Police in northern Alberta are investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s, at a home in Saddle Lake.

Investigators said early Thursday, January 26, a vehicle drove onto the driveway of a home in Saddle Lake – suspects got out of the vehicle and fired a number of shots at the house.

RCMP said the deceased, a 26-year-old male, had been standing by a window inside the home at the time – he was hit by one of the bullets.

The suspects fled the scene a short time after the shooting, and witnesses transported the injured man to a medic station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Chavez Boysis, 26, of Saddle Lake, has been identified as the deceased in this case – an autopsy by the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed Boysis died as a result of being shot, and his death is considered a homicide.

It’s believed this homicide was not a random incident.