Police in northern Alberta are investigating after a man was found dead in an apartment in Fort McMurray Tuesday evening.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said on Tuesday, May 2, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on Riverstone Ridge in Fort McMurray.

Inside, police found one man dead, and another man inside – he was arrested.

Investigators with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit have taken over the file, and said the incident is not believed to be random, and with a suspect in custody, there is no danger to the public.

RCMP said the scene is being processed, and witnesses identified and they are being interviewed. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.