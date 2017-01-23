Police in central Alberta are investigating a stabbing that left a man in hospital over the weekend.

On Sunday, just before midnight, officers were called to a stabbing in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood of Red Deer – they arrived to find a 34-year-old man who had been stabbed at a home.

It’s alleged the man was stabbed following an altercation with two males and a female – the victim was stabbed in the torso a number of times.

The individual was taken to hospital, where he was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

RCMP said the incident was not a random attack, and investigators are working to confirm the identities of the suspects.