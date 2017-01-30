Police southwest of Edmonton are investigating, after a man was found seriously injured in the village of Warburg – and died a short time later.

On Sunday, at about 8:30 p.m., officers with the Thorsby and Breton RCMP detachments were called to Warburg after an injured man was found.

The individual was taken to hospital in Leduc, but was pronounced dead a short time after he arrived.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher O’Reilly, 36, of Warburg – the cause and manner of death has not been confirmed, it will be determined following an autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton.

On Monday, police said investigators were processing the scene, and interviewing witnesses.