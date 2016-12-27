Stony Plain RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Paul Band First Nation west of Edmonton on Monday.

A body was located in the area of Sundance Road at approximately 2:15 p.m., and the Edmonton RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death.

Details about the victim were not provided.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this suspicious death to contact them at 780-968-7267. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.