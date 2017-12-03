RCMP is reminding Albertans to not drink and drive ahead of the holiday season.

Alberta RCMP kicked off their Impaired Driving Month campaign with a “CheckStop” blitz on Saturday on major roads and highways across the province.

“The holiday season is right around the corner, so it’s important that we get out on the roads early this December to remind motorists of the dangers that come with alcohol or drug impaired driving,” Sgt. Don Murray said in a press release.

National Safe Driving Week starts today! We all have a part to play when it comes to #TrafficSafety. Do yours! https://t.co/SiEQL7wCvi — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 1, 2017

Drivers suspected of drug or alcohol impairment will be subject to road-side tests that could result in criminal charges or suspension of license.