Police in central Alberta said investigators have determined five armed robberies reported in the last month at a number of locations were linked, and police are trying to identify the suspects.

RCMP said the Priority Crimes Task Force was investigating the cases, with assistance of officers from detachments in Red Deer, Ponoka, Sundre, Rimbey and Sylvan Lake.

The first incident reportedly took place on December 22, 2016, at 11:40 p.m. – when a bar in Bentley, Alberta was robbed. Two male suspects, armed with a gun and a black hunting knife demanded money, and fled with it.

The suspects were both described as Caucasian, one was about 167.5 cm (5’6”) tall, with a heavy build, and he was wearing a balaclava or a dark-coloured ski mask, a dark grey sweatshirt with a plaid pattern and green gloves, the other suspect was about 183 cm (6’) tall, with a slender build, and he was wearing dark, possibly black clothing, a ‘gator’ balaclava – and there may have been a red flame logo on one of the shoulders of his shirt.

The suspects fled in a dark-coloured, newer Dodge, possibly a Durango.

Days later, on December 28, two male suspects entered the East 40th Pub in Red Deer at about 2 p.m. One suspect had a shotgun, the other a screwdriver – they demanded money, and placed it in a black bag they brought with them.

The two suspects fled in a metallic brown Toyota Sienna, that was being driven by a third suspect.

The suspects in this case were described as: Caucasian, between 18 and 32-years-old.

One suspect is believed to be between 172.5 cm (5’8”) and 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall, between 68 kg (150 lbs) and 77 kg (170 lbs), and wearing a balaclava, sunglasses, baseball cap, a blue hooded sweatshirt, plaid fleece pants, grey work gloves and white running shoes with black soles – this suspect was carrying a shotgun.

The second suspect is believed to be between 177.5 cm (5’10”) and 183 cm (6’) tall, between 82 kg (180 lbs) and 91 kg (200 lbs), he was also wearing a balaclava, a grey hoodie, dark grey pants with a white stripe down the leg, dark work gloves and dark running shoes with white soles, this suspect was carrying a screwdriver.

On New Year’s Eve, at 11:35 a.m., two males, one armed with a shotgun, robbed the Sundre Motor Inn. The cash they took was placed in a black bag – and a third suspect waited in a stolen blue or grey Chevrolet Trail Blazer. The vehicle was found abandoned shortly after the suspects fled.

The suspects are both described as Caucasian.

The first suspect is believed to be 183 cm (6’) tall, with an average build, a very pronounced nose, between 30 and 35-years-old, he was wearing plaid blue/grey pants with dark shoes, a dark blue winter jacket with a red top, grey hood, and blue and green face covering (with a possible ‘Monster Drink’ logo on the front, wearing black leather work gloves. He was carrying a shotgun.

The second suspect is believed to be 172.5 cm (5’8”), also with an average build, between 28 and 30-years-old, and he was wearing a black hoodie, red gloves, blue jeans rolled up at the cuffs, white sneakers, sunglasses, white bandana face covering with black dots.

A week later, on January 7, at about 6:15 p.m., two male suspects robbed a hotel in Ponoka, armed with what appeared to be a shotgun and a large knife.

The suspects fled in a waiting Kia Sorrento, which had an unidentified driver – the vehicle had been stolen in Red Deer, and was later found abandoned.

The suspects were described as Caucasian males.

The first suspect is described as about 188 cm (6’2”) tall, between 100 kg (220 lbs) and 109 kg (240 lbs), he was wearing a white hoodie with a grey checkered pattern on the shoulders and hood, a white full-face balaclava, he was wearing white gloves, black camo pants, dark or black running shoes, he was carrying a light coloured, possibly spray painted, sawed-off shotgun, with a black sling.

The second suspect is described as being about 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall, and he was wearing a grey hoodie, with a half-face balaclava, light blue jeans, a black satchel-style bag, tan work boots with black toes. He was carrying a knife with a silver blade.

Finally, on January 15 at about 9:50 p.m., the Grande Hotel in Rimbey was targeted by two males – one of the suspects was armed with a shotgun.

Both suspects appeared to be Caucasian, and were wearing black hoodies, masks and blue jeans.

An employee at the hotel was told to empty the cash register and hand over the money. One of the male suspects was carrying a bag, and they left with the money – no description of the vehicle they used to flee was available.

It’s believed all five incidents are related, and RCMP are working on investigating all of them.

Police are asking the public for help to identify the suspects, anyone with information that could help investigators to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or call local police.