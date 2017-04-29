Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP looking for man who allegedly assaulted eight-year-old girl
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 6:27PM MDT
RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate a man who allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old girl in Stony Plain Friday afternoon.
Mounties said an unknown man walked by a group of eight and nine-year-old girls playing on the sidewalk near 51 Street and 54 Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Friday “pinching the buttocks of the eight year old.”
According to police, the man continued walking and was last seen headed westbound on 54 Avenue in Stony Plain.
The suspect’s age is unknown, and he’s approximately 5-foot-10 with a slim build, curly dark hair down to his chin, short dark beard. RCMP said he was wearing a blue shirt, possibly a hoodie, and either blue or black pants.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
