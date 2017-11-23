RCMP said charges are pending against an individual, following an early morning collision that left an on-duty officer in hospital Thursday.

Police said just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle seen driving erratically near Devon. The suspect vehicle did not stop, fleeing south through Devon, police did not pursue the vehicle but a second officer was notified.

A short time later, the officer who first attempted a traffic stop found a head-on collision involving the suspect vehicle and RCMP vehicle in the area of Range Road 264 and Township Road 504.

The officer involved in the collision was found unconscious and seriously injured outside his vehicle – the other officer provided first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in Edmonton.

Emergency crews had to remove the occupants of the second vehicle. The passenger was taken to hospital with unknown injuries, the driver was arrested on the scene.

A 53-year-old Calmar man remains in police custody, pending a judicial interim release hearing.

The injured officer remains in hospital, recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.