Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP officer responding to accident charged after injured man run over
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 5:38PM MDT
ANZAC, Alta. -- Alberta's police watchdog says an RCMP officer who was responding to a collision when she ran over an injured pedestrian is facing dangerous driving charges.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officer was called to a motor vehicle accident near Anzac, Alta., south of Fort McMurray last August.
ASIRT says the accident's location wasn't clear, but alleges the Mountie was driving at a high rate of speed.
The agency alleges the officer drove past several vehicles stopped on the side of the highway -- without slowing down -- and ran over the injured pedestrian who was still on the road.
The 41-year-old man died at the scene and a 71-year-old man who had been helping him was hit in the hand and seriously hurt.
Const. Michelle Phillips has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
RCMP say Phillips had one year of service with the force and has been suspended with pay until the matter is resolved. An internal code of conduct review is being done.
Phillips is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Aug. 2.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- RCMP investigating fatal semi-truck crash on Hwy 43
- Olivia, Liam still top names for new babies in Alberta in 2016 1
- Mother, sister of man killed in shooting pleading for answers 1
- EPS release photos of alleged suspects in fatal shooting
- Early morning stabbing death confirmed to be homicide 1
- ‘To us she was Ruth’: Ruth Kelly, prominent business leader and publisher, passes away 1
- After rescue from Smoky River, two ‘hoping’ their friend is found alive 1
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- Fatal collision leaves Highway 43 closed for several hours
- Police investigating suspicious death, witnesses say stabbing took place 2