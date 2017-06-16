

The Canadian Press





ANZAC, Alta. -- Alberta's police watchdog says an RCMP officer who was responding to a collision when she ran over an injured pedestrian is facing dangerous driving charges.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says the officer was called to a motor vehicle accident near Anzac, Alta., south of Fort McMurray last August.

ASIRT says the accident's location wasn't clear, but alleges the Mountie was driving at a high rate of speed.

The agency alleges the officer drove past several vehicles stopped on the side of the highway -- without slowing down -- and ran over the injured pedestrian who was still on the road.

The 41-year-old man died at the scene and a 71-year-old man who had been helping him was hit in the hand and seriously hurt.

Const. Michelle Phillips has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

RCMP say Phillips had one year of service with the force and has been suspended with pay until the matter is resolved. An internal code of conduct review is being done.

Phillips is to appear in Fort McMurray provincial court on Aug. 2.