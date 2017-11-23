Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP on scene of ‘incident’ in Spruce Grove
RCMP on scene at what they are calling an "incident" in Spruce Grove on Thursday, November 23, 2017.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 4:04PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 5:36PM MST
Police west of Edmonton were advising area residents to stay away from an area in west Spruce Grove Thursday afternoon, as officers investigated an ‘unfolding incident’.
Few details on the incident were immediately released early Thursday afternoon, but residents in the immediate area were advised to stay in their homes, while other residents were asked to avoid the area of Hawthorne Gate.
More to come…
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement