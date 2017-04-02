RCMP Traffic Services launched a new pilot program in an attempt to decrease speeding in Alberta.

The program will feature three photo radar locations: Queen Elizabeth Highway near Leduc, Highway 16 by Edson and Highway 3 near Fort MacLeod.

“Those are some of the areas that need attention when it comes to speed,” Traffic Service Cst. Mike Hibbs said. “We just want to let people know that’s where we’re going to be and there won’t be surprise.

“Our goal is to reduce the amount of fatalities and serious injuries on the highways and we’re always looking for new ways to improve our traffic enforcements.”

According to RCMP, three out of 10 fatal collisions are caused by speeding.

Tickets will start at $78 and could go as high as $474.

After the initial two-month pilot project is complete, RCMP will evaluate the results and determine whether they will extend a similar program in high-speeding areas.

With files from Angela Jung