Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP search for suspect in armed robbery
Leduc RCMP released stills of surveillance video showing the suspect in an armed robbery in Nisku on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Supplied.
Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 11:32AM MST
On Saturday morning, Leduc RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Nisku.
Police said the male suspect pointed a sawed off shotgun at one employee. The suspect escaped with cash and cigarettes, leaving in a minivan heading west on Highway 19 towards Devon.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with short blonde hair and dark eyes. He is approximately 170 cm (5’7”) and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a large eagle across the back, black pants and white shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as an older model red Dodge Caravan.
Anyone with information that could help investigators find the suspect is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200, or local police.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Woman injured in attack at Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch facing long recovery 1
- RCMP search for suspect in armed robbery
- 'I just want out': Senior in Ryley, Alta. sells home to cover cost of painting it 1
- Man bent on killing as many co-workers as he could at Edmonton warehouse: Crown
- RCMP trying to identify suspect in armed robbery in Millet
- Warm weather prompts postponement of charity hockey game 1
- Garth Brooks and Ryan Smyth host hockey camp in Edmonton
- Man charged for allegedly injuring two dogs
- Two youths turn themselves in to police after assault at Youth Ranch 2