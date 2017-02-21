

Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton





On Saturday morning, Leduc RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Nisku.

Police said the male suspect pointed a sawed off shotgun at one employee. The suspect escaped with cash and cigarettes, leaving in a minivan heading west on Highway 19 towards Devon.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with short blonde hair and dark eyes. He is approximately 170 cm (5’7”) and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a large eagle across the back, black pants and white shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model red Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find the suspect is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200, or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).