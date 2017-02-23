

Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect believed to have used counterfeit cash in the area.

The suspect is believed to have passed counterfeit US $50 bills several times over the past few days. The suspect has been seen at a local grocery store on three different occasions between February 21 and 22.

The counterfeit currency seems to be colour photocopies on good quality paper. The serial numbers on multiple bills are MG56216684A and MG56922425A.

RCMP encourage diligence in scrutinizing bills before accepting them and to educate themselves on the various security features on Canadian and American bills by visiting the Bank of Canada website and the U.S. Currency Education Program website.

If you have any information about this suspect or investigation, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.