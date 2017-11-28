Police in northern Alberta are asking for the public’s help to find a 25-year-old man, who was last seen in the area in early October, 2016.

Desmarais RCMP said Terence Alook, 25, was last seen in the Wabasca – Desmarais area in the early morning of October 10, 2016.

Police said he has been known to frequent the Edmonton and Grande Prairie areas, and there is concern for his safety.

Alook is described as:

Aboriginal male

174 cm (5’7”) tall

95 kg (210 lbs)

Short, black hair

Brown eyes

Medium build

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3765, or local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).