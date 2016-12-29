Strathcona County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to piece together the activities of an individual leading up to a fatal collision on Highway 21.

On the morning of Wednesday, December 28, a section of Highway 21 was shut down after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Township Road 520.

The next day, RCMP identified the pedestrian as Phoenix Taypayosatum, 28, of Camrose – and asked for help from the public to determine how he ended up in that area before being hit.

RCMP said Taypayosatum was hit by a northbound vehicle, and said he was reportedly hitchhiking from downtown Edmonton to Camrose.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him hitchhiking or walking, or may have picked him up, between 9 p.m. on December 27, to about 3:45 a.m. on December 28 to come forward.

The deceased is described as:

Just under 183 cm (6’) tall

Slender build

He was wearing dark denim blue jeans, a navy blue three-quarter length jacket with a grey scarf and black gloves. Police released a photo of the deceased as well.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.