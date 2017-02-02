Police southwest of Edmonton said Thursday the search was on to find a man wanted for second degree murder.

On Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., RCMP were called to Warburg after a man was found injured. He was taken to hospital in Leduc, but was pronounced dead a short time after he arrived.

The deceased has been identified as Christopher O’Reilly, 36.

RCMP said O’Reilly’s death has been determined to be a homicide.

On Thursday, RCMP said a warrant had been issued for Gerald Peter Krahn, 29, a former resident of Grande Prairie. Krahn is wanted on one count of second degree murder in connection to O’Reilly’s death.

RCMP said Krahn is considered armed and dangerous, and said if he’s seen, he shouldn’t be approached – if he is seen, officials said police should be called immediately.

Krahn was last known to be staying in the Beaumont area, but is currently of no fixed address.

Anyone with information on Krahn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Thorsby RCMP detachment at 780-789-3950. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).