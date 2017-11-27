Police in Red Deer are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who was found dead under non-suspicious circumstances in August.

Back on August 7, RCMP were called to a park near downtown after a male was found deceased there. Police determined the death was not suspicious.

However, in the months that followed, police have not been able to identify the deceased through fingerprints, medical records, missing person reports or through local organizations and police detachments across the country.

The man has been described as:

Caucasian

Between 30 and 45-years-old

167.5 cm (5’6”) tall

65 kg (143 lbs)

Brown hair

Scar on his right cheek

Chipped teeth

RCMP said he was wearing three layers of t-shirts, a white one, with a black one over that, and a red one over that, blue jeans, black socks, shoes and a leather belt, and black sunglasses.

“It’s a sad situation, as we know someone somewhere cares about this man,” Staff Sgt. Rob Marsollier said in a statement. “We’re asking the public to share this widely and help police in our attempts to notify his loved ones of his death in a respectful manner.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the identity of the man is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.