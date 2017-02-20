RCMP in Wetaskiwin are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a weekend robbery.

Police said officers were called to a gas station in Millet on Friday, February 17, at 1:30 a.m. Reports indicated a male suspect, armed with a hunting knife, demanded cash and cigarettes, and ran out of the store with a small amount of each.

RCMP said it was believed the suspect had a pistol tucked into the waistband of his pants, but it was not used in the robbery.

The store employee was not injured.

The suspect fled on foot, and got into a vehicle parked north of the gas station.

He has been described as:

Caucasian

Skinny and tall

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black gloves and a green bandana covering his face, wearing tan-coloured pants and running shoes.

There is no description of the vehicle available.

RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspect. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).