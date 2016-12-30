Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly tried to break into a home in Bruderheim early Monday morning.

RCMP said on Monday, December 26, in the early morning, a man approached the door of the Bruderheim home and rang the doorbell. The occupants inside the home didn’t respond.

The man then went to the side door of the garage where he allegedly tried to break in – but his efforts to get inside were interrupted by the homeowner.

The man then fled the scene.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP released stills taken from surveillance footage of the suspect, in an effort to identify the individual.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).