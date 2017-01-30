Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP trying to identify suspect in indecent act at Sherwood Park store
RCMP released a composite sketch showing a male suspect, believed to have exposed himself to an employee at a Sherwood Park store on January 19, 2017. Supplied.
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 11:49AM MST
Police east of Edmonton are trying to identify a suspect, who reportedly exposed himself to a female employee at a Sherwood Park store in mid-January.
Strathcona County RCMP said on Thursday, January 19, at about 1:20 p.m., a man allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman working at The Shoe Company in Emerald Hills, Sherwood Park.
The employee told her manager about the incident, but the suspect had fled before he was identified – police said the suspect never approached or spoke to the employee.
The male is described as:
- Between 50 and 60-years-old
- Between 167.5 cm (5’6”) and 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall
- Caucasian
- Longer, white/grey hair
- Glasses
The male was wearing light-washed Levi’s jeans, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).