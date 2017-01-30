Police east of Edmonton are trying to identify a suspect, who reportedly exposed himself to a female employee at a Sherwood Park store in mid-January.

Strathcona County RCMP said on Thursday, January 19, at about 1:20 p.m., a man allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman working at The Shoe Company in Emerald Hills, Sherwood Park.

The employee told her manager about the incident, but the suspect had fled before he was identified – police said the suspect never approached or spoke to the employee.

The male is described as:

Between 50 and 60-years-old

Between 167.5 cm (5’6”) and 172.5 cm (5’8”) tall

Caucasian

Longer, white/grey hair

Glasses

The male was wearing light-washed Levi’s jeans, a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).