Morinville RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a pub in Gibbons early Sunday morning, and asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

Police said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, September 3, two male suspects entered a Gibbons pub – one was armed with a handgun, the other was carrying a canister of bear spray.

The business was open at the time, and the suspects demanded the employee open the till, the business’ safe and the VLTs. RCMP said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects have been described as Caucasian males, in their late 20s with slender builds.

During the robbery, the suspects were dressed in dark overalls, balaclavas and gloves – they entered the pub through the front door, and left through the back door.

CTV News spoke with the owner of Jinglers Pub, Andrea Bell, about the robbery.

Bell showed CTV News the surveillance footage of the ordeal. The video shows the two masked suspects entering the establishment, yelling at a woman on staff and two customers finishing their drinks. Bell said the suspect pointed the gun at the customers, and then at the staff member.

No one was injured in this incident.

Bell said her employee is still coming to grips with what happened.

“My waitress, she’s struggling a little bit,” Bell said. “We are working with her, and emphasizing we’re here as a team and all working to help her get through this.”

RCMP released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance footage, and persons of interest – and asked anyone with details that could help police identify them to contact police.

The three persons of interest reportedly went into the pub, used the VLTs and then left a short time later, without ordering anything.

Anyone with details on this robbery is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from David Ewasuk