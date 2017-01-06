It’s a service the RCMP say most people don’t know about until they need it. Their Victim Services Unit (VSU) isn’t new to the community, and right now they’re looking for more volunteers to support it.

“Sometimes people don't even know what's available to them in their community to help them get through stuff, and that's one of the great things is that we have is tons of resources,” explains Constable Nicole Quick of Red Deer VSU.

It’s a silent support network, one that was there for victims after the Pigeon Lake Tornado in 2013.

“Just to know that somebody is looking out for them, that it matters, and that there are places you can get referrals and support from,” says volunteer Deborah Protzack.

Victim Services also supports crime victims, or those who have lost their home in a fire. It all works to help people rebuild their lives,

“We’re kind of that middle man to help them through that process,” says Quick.

They need more volunteers, so they’re raising awareness about the program. Protzack has been happy to donate her time, as she has for the past 5 years. “When I moved in to Red Deer, I thought I’d like to pay forward the support and encouragement that I’ve had over turbulent times.”

The RCMP say their advocates will help from beginning to end. Oftentimes being a court companion for a victim who doesn’t have a support network. Volunteers say while the work can be tough, it’s rewarding to know it makes a difference in people’s lives.

On Saturday, January 7 at 12:30 p.m. there will be an information session about the VSU at the downtown RCMP Detachment. More details can be found online.