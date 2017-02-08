The Red Deer and District SPCA needs the community's help in an upcoming fundraiser. Donations are down, and staff said funding is being spread too thin.

The last four years have been consistently busy for the organization.

“For cats we’re frequently having to put people on a waiting list who have to surrender animals for whatever reason,” Executive Director Tara Hellewell said.

Hellewell says they’re also faced with stray-dog problems in rural areas, and reserves; where their resources are put towards helping other organizations such as Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS): “The economy has created a big, extra strain,” she said.

Their high animal intake and adoption numbers remain relatively steady, while public donations continue to dwindle.

“The reality is, government funding just doesn't come in for shelters like ours,” said Hellewell.

Ninety percent of the rescue’s funding comes from adoptions, service fees and donations. But, the economic downturn meant the SPCA had to cut their budget by 18 percent last year.

“We are kind of stuck, we had some significant bequests come in in the last 5 years, but that money is starting to run out, so we're going to have to get pretty creative here in our budget,” explains Hellewell.

However, she remains hopeful for their furry friends. “Things are improving in animal welfare. Attitudes are improving, adoption numbers are definitely improving.”

Staff said the easiest way to support the animals in need is by monthly donations, big or small.

“We say it's less than the cost of a cup of coffee a day, so it's really not a big commitment when you think about it in the long run,” said SPCA Funding Coordinator Melissa Devlin.

She said that the consistent funding helps when they’re assisting other SPCAs with a crisis, such as the Fort McMurray wildfires or the Milk River dog seizures.

She said you can also support them by taking part in their upcoming Central Alberta Cupcake Day bake sale fundraiser, “These are huge to us, especially right now with the economy.”

Cupcake Day is on February 24 and you’re encouraged to hold your own bake sale, with all the proceeds going to help animals at the Red Deer SPCA.

You can register on their website.