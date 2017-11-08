Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Red Deer bike-a-thon cut short by online threat to school
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 12:39PM MST
A 24-hour bike-a-thon at a Red Deer high school was cancelled after an online threat caused the school to go on lockdown.
Red Deer RCMP were alerted of a lockdown at the Hunting Hills High School at approximately 7 p.m.
Police responded to the school and cleared the 500 students participating in the charity event.
School officials elected to cancel the bike-a-thon, RMCP said.
The threat remains under investigation.
