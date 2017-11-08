A 24-hour bike-a-thon at a Red Deer high school was cancelled after an online threat caused the school to go on lockdown.

Red Deer RCMP were alerted of a lockdown at the Hunting Hills High School at approximately 7 p.m.

Police responded to the school and cleared the 500 students participating in the charity event.

School officials elected to cancel the bike-a-thon, RMCP said.

The threat remains under investigation.