This Canada Day long weekend, members of the Red Deer Optimist Club are hoping to giveaway at least 50 bicycles to those in the community who are without.

Its part of the organization’s Bike Club. Volunteers head into what's known as the 'bike bunker' to tinker with spare parts and donates bicycles to give those in need a free ride.

"We don't ever discriminate, judge, anything. If you need a bike or you want one, you just come and get one," said member Shawn Harnum.

At least 35 bicycles are parked in the bunker now. Some ready to go to a new home, others waiting for repairs.

"We can always use good used bikes that can be easily repaired to give out because we're constantly giving them out, and needing them," said Bike Club chairman Ken Williamson.

Williamson started the Bike Club about 10 years ago.

Before the bunker - the group stored the bikes in sea containers, and had to haul them back and forth to a local shop to work on them.

Williamson says even though it's a lot of work, it's worth it.

"Really gives you a good feeling when a whole family comes in and gets bikes. They say thank you, we sometimes get thank you cards with pictures from the whole family with their bikes," he said.

Williamson is training Harnum to take it over.

Harnum is a member of the Blackfalds Optimist Club. The father of five said he was inspired to take action and volunteer with Williamson's bike project, after he noticed some of his children's friends didn't have bicycles of their own.

"I never had lots growing up, but I always had my bike, and that was my freedom that was my life. You know if you wanted to go anywhere, or do anything, you could do it," said Harnum.

He's spent countless hours fixing the bikes and has given more than 400 away in two and a half years.

He said he was able to give an entire family new bicycles last summer, after they ran into financial troubles and lost their only means of transportation.

"When we got to his house all five kids had their face stuck to the back window of the house, waiting and watching all these bikes get off-loaded. I'll remember that for a long time," said Harnum.

The group runs entirely on donations of bikes, or funds to buy spare parts. They're hoping the community will support them this weekend as they're hosting a Big Bike Giveaway at Revera Retirement Living on Inglewood Drive at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who wants to help the club, or is in need of a new set of wheels is welcome to drop by.