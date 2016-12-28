RCMP in Whitecourt said a cougar had to be destroyed after it attacked a man’s dog on Boxing Day, the pet survived after his owner stepped in.

Police said officers were called to the cougar attack near a restaurant in Whitecourt, located near Elko Drive on December 26 at about 6:30 p.m.

Reports indicated the 31-year-old Red Deer man was walking his dog in a wooded area at the time, when his dog was attacked by the cougar.

The man yelled, and punched the cougar – the big cat released the dog, and the man kept it at bay while he tended to his dog.

Whitecourt Fish and Wildlife officials were brought in, and they destroyed the cougar.

Police said the dog was injured in the incident, but said Wednesday morning that the pet was expected to make a full recovery.