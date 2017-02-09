Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Red Deer RCMP investigating church break-in
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 3:17PM MST
Red Deer RCMP are asking for any information about a theft that happened at St. Luke’s Anglican Church on Sunday.
Police said that a suspect or suspects broke into a shed behind St. Luke’s Anglican Church on 4929 54 Street and two snow blowers as well as various other items were stolen.
The break-in was discovered on February 8, but police believe the theft took place sometime overnight on February 5.
Church staff discovered the thieves cut a lock beside the gate on the fenced yard and pried open the shed door.
Police said the thieves stole an older green John Deere snow blower and a new yellow and black Poulan Pro snow blower as well as speakers, a skill saw and other various hand tools.
RCMP ask if you have any information about the incident to contact them at 403-343-5575. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Man facing sexual assault charges after incidents at WEM water park
- Charges laid in connection to in-custody death in May, 2016
- Limited access to hydrants hinders house fire fight 1
- EPS investigating serious crash in northeast Edmonton
- EPS officer facing perjury charge: ASIRT 1
- Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
- GoFundMe campaign honouring Red Deer homicide victim’s children
- Parents concerned about a possible closure of a school southeast of Sherwood Park 1
- EPS Homicide detectives trying to find suspect vehicle
- Red Deer and District SPCA seeking more donations