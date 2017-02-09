

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





Red Deer RCMP are asking for any information about a theft that happened at St. Luke’s Anglican Church on Sunday.

Police said that a suspect or suspects broke into a shed behind St. Luke’s Anglican Church on 4929 54 Street and two snow blowers as well as various other items were stolen.

The break-in was discovered on February 8, but police believe the theft took place sometime overnight on February 5.

Church staff discovered the thieves cut a lock beside the gate on the fenced yard and pried open the shed door.

Police said the thieves stole an older green John Deere snow blower and a new yellow and black Poulan Pro snow blower as well as speakers, a skill saw and other various hand tools.

RCMP ask if you have any information about the incident to contact them at 403-343-5575. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.