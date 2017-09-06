A Red Deer school bus driver has pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving, in connection to a collision in that city back in June, 2017.

Shelly Kolodychuk, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of impaired driving Wednesday in a Red Deer courtroom.

Court heard Kolodychuk provided breath samples to police that were over twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

On the afternoon of June 5, 2017, the school bus Kolodychuk was driving had 18 students on board when it hit a tree in a residential neighbourhood. The students were between 5 and 12-years-old at the time.

No one was hurt in the crash, but a container of with alcohol was found on the bus after the collision.

Kolodychuk is set to be sentenced on November 6.

With files from The Canadian Press