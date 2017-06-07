A Red Deer elementary school is in the running to win a $20,000 technology grant. If chosen, they’d be able to bring virtual reality to the classroom - not for the fun of it - but to give some students a look at the world they haven’t seen yet.

Normandeau School student Becca Abel is getting a feel of what it’s like to travel into another world. “You can see the animals, and you can study animals,” she said.

She’s one of a handful of students trying to win the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge.

Staff and students at Normandeau are hoping to use virtual reality headsets to give an experience many students there have never had the chance to do.

“I have students in my classes who don’t even go south of the [Red Deer] river,” explained Principal and project coordinator Sheila Fowler-Greene.

Fowler-Greene explained most of the students attending Normandeau are of lower socio-economic status.

A survey done in school shows three quarters of the 420 students have never been to a zoo, but the headsets could help change that.

“They've followed monkeys and gorillas and lions and fish in the ocean, and deep see trenches. There's so much more out there that I want them interested in,” said Fowler-Greene.

The school qualified as a regional finalist in the Samsung challenge, winning them a VR headset and tablet.

“Some of them [students] got really excited when they saw all the technology we had, and they just wanted to use it so bad,” said student Adison Lernowich.

After qualifying, the team had to create a video to show how they’d use the grant and technology in the classroom.

Fowler-Greene said they’ve already seen the inspiration in action, with students using the headset and tablet to explore future careers. For example, some have never seen the view from a skyscraper but can see what it’s like through the VR headset.

“When they can be up there and feel like they’re on top of the world in the CN Tower, they might be interested in going to the app [on the tablet] where you can actually design a city, or tall building.”

Abel said it feels good to be a part of the project, “Knowing that I’m helping other kids be able to see what I’ve been able to, or just in general helping other kids, it makes me feel really happy.”

The grand prize winners will be announced June 19.