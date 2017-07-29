K-Days rides have not been inspected by provincial contractors since they were set up at the Calgary Stampede earlier this month, CTV Edmonton has learned.

Provincial regulations require contractors to inspect rides the first time they are set up in Alberta.

“That comes across pretty weird to me,” a man told CTV Edmonton at K-Days. “I think that they’d have to inspect them because my kid’s gonna be on a ride. I’d hope that they’d inspect it as much as they possibly could.”

Last week in Ohio, a man was killed when a ride called the Fireball malfunctioned. A similar ride was shut down at K-Days out of precaution.

Dean McKernan, the manager of safety services with Alberta Elevating Devices & Amusement Rides Safety Association, told CTV News North America Midway is constantly checking ride safety.

“They also have their ride supervisors that do daily inspections, and pre-operational checks on all of their rides,” McKernan said. “They had a third party look at their rides at different venues throughout their travels, coming up into Alberta.”

The current policy was implemented after 10 people were hurt at a ride at the Calgary Stampede in 2010.

Before that incident, rides had to be inspected at any of their first four events in Alberta.

With files from Jeremy Thompson