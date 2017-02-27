Former Edmonton Oilers winger Ryan Smyth is among a number of inductees of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The list of athletes, builders, pioneers, and other notables includes Smyth, who retired from professional hockey in 2014 as well as 10 other individuals and the entire 1984/85 NAIT Ooks hockey team.

2017 inductees include:

  • Rick Duff, Boxing Athlete
  • Keltie Duggan, Swimming Athlete
  • Doug Jones, Baseball Builder
  • John Kucera, Alpine Skiing Athlete
  • Hans Maciej, Tennis Builder
  • Herbert McLachlin, Basketball Builder
  • Marilyn Palmer O'Connor, Golf Athlete
  • Ryan Smyth, Hockey Athlete
  • Sharon Trenaman, Squash Builder
  • 1984/85 NAIT Ooks, Hockey Team
  • Jeff Hansen, Bell Memorial Award, Sports Writer
  • Betty Carveth Dunn, Pioneer Award, Baseball Athlete

The banquet honouring the inductees will take place on May 26, as the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates their 60th anniversary.