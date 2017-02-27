

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





Former Edmonton Oilers winger Ryan Smyth is among a number of inductees of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.

The list of athletes, builders, pioneers, and other notables includes Smyth, who retired from professional hockey in 2014 as well as 10 other individuals and the entire 1984/85 NAIT Ooks hockey team.

2017 inductees include:

Rick Duff, Boxing Athlete

Keltie Duggan, Swimming Athlete

Doug Jones, Baseball Builder

John Kucera, Alpine Skiing Athlete

Hans Maciej, Tennis Builder

Herbert McLachlin, Basketball Builder

Marilyn Palmer O'Connor, Golf Athlete

Ryan Smyth, Hockey Athlete

Sharon Trenaman, Squash Builder

1984/85 NAIT Ooks, Hockey Team

Jeff Hansen, Bell Memorial Award, Sports Writer

Betty Carveth Dunn, Pioneer Award, Baseball Athlete

The banquet honouring the inductees will take place on May 26, as the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates their 60th anniversary.