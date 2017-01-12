

Pamela Leier, CTV Edmonton





Some school buses are cancelled Thursday morning due to cold weather, wind chill, and poor road conditions.

Elk Island Public Schools cancelled buses in Andrew, Vegreville and Mundare for the morning. All classes and other buses in this area will be running as scheduled.

Aspen View Public Schools cancelled buses for the day but all schools remain open.

CTV Meteorologist Cory Edel said the wind chill in Edmonton was sitting around -30 degrees Celsius (actual temperature -24 degrees Celsius) Thursday morning. Some areas around Edmonton are seeing lower wind chill values, such as Namao and Elk Island National Park (-38 degrees Celsius and -33 degrees Celsius, respectively).

Environment Canada issued an Extreme Cold Warning for much of Alberta, which means there are wind chill values between -40 degrees Celsius and -45 degrees Celsius. Edel doesn’t see the potential for those wind chill values in Edmonton and surrounding areas, but warning levels in areas along the Saskatchewan border and in northern Alberta.

When wind chill reaches -40 degrees Celsius or lower, exposed skin can freeze in 5-10 minutes.