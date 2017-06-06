RCMP in central Alberta said charges had been laid against an area bus driver, after the school bus she was driving hit a tree and a sign in a residential area of Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP said a witness who saw the crash called 911 after the school bus hit a tree and a sign, and then continued to drive through the Vanier Woods neighbourhood, before finally coming to a stop.

Police arrived at the scene of the collision, along Valley Greet, at about 4 p.m. Monday, along with Red Deer Emergency Services and fire staff.

The driver and the students were assessed by paramedics, and determined no one had been hurt.

Later Tuesday, RCMP said the bus driver had been charged: Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, of Red Deer has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle over 80 milligrams, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.

The bus had been transporting eighteen elementary-aged students between the ages of 5 and 12-years-old. They students attended École Barrie Wilson School, and Red Deer Public Schools released a statement in response to news of charges being laid.

The statement said the district was “shocked and angry after RCMP confirmed impaired driving charges have been laid” in this case.

The district said Prairie Bus Lines was contracted to provide bus services to the district, so the driver was an employee of the bus company, not the district.

Officials said another bus from the same company was dispatched to take the remaining students home safely.

The company said: “Prairie Bus Lines has a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy in place”. And said in this case, there was no indication of impairment before the driver left that day.

Kolodychuk will appear in court on July 12.