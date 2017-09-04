The City of Edmonton and police are reminding drivers to reduce their speed around school zones, as kids make their way back to class on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, school zones come into effect around elementary schools and junior high schools, as well as schools that include both elementary and junior high school students. Last year, city council voted to include speed limits around junior high schools.

“The evaluation of the elementary school zones proved that lower speeds prevent injuries,” Ward 2 Councillor Bev Esslinger said. “I have heard from junior high school administrators, teachers and parents of junior high school students that they welcome the lower speed limit around their schools.”

Motorists are required to slow down to 30 km/h between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on school days.

“By driving within the 30km/h speed limit, motorists have more time and space to react and can prevent serious injuries or deaths,” Ward 3 Councillor Dave Loken said. “This is a step forward in reaching our Vision Zero Edmonton goal of zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries.”

These rules apply to 43 schools around Edmonton.

The city is now working to replace a number of wrong school zone signs around St. Marks Junior High School. The current signs state school zones are in effect between 8:00 a.m. and 4 p.m., instead of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A city spokesperson told CTV News the signs will be replaced "as soon as possible."

Rules will be enforced by both the city and EPS.

“We will be working closely with the City of Edmonton to ensure that drivers adhere to the new speed limits in junior high school zones and are doing their part to keep students safe,” EPS Traffic Services Branch Inspector Randy Loxterkamp said.

For more information about school zones, click here.