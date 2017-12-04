More than a week after a plane bound for Edmonton dropped from radar over B.C., officials said the search for the aircraft would be suspended and the case transferred to RCMP.

The single-engine plane took off from Penticton headed to Edmonton at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC Victoria) received an alert about eight hours later, after a signal from the pilots cellphone was picked up off a cell tower northeast of Revelstoke, B.C.

CTV News later confirmed the name of the pilot: Dominic Neron, 28, from Spruce Grove, and his passenger was identified as his girlfriend: Ashley Bourgeault, 31.

Crews searched for the aircraft for nine days, a statement posted on social media Monday said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Monday, the JRCC Victoria search would be suspended, the statement said, and the case turned over to RCMP.

Officials said aircraft from the Royal Canadian Air Force and Parks Canada had flown about 120 hours, and covered more than 22,000 square kilometres in the areas around the plane’s last known location.