The search was set to resume Monday morning, for an Edmonton-bound plane with two people on board that went missing Saturday afternoon.

The plane took off from Penticton at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC Victoria) received an alert about eight hours later, after a signal from the pilot’s cellphone was picked up by a cell tower about 30 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke, B.C.

Officials told CTV News the pilot did not issue a mayday call.

On Sunday, crews were sent out to search the mountains between Revelstoke, B.C. and Rogers Pass, B.C. for the burgundy, single-engine aircraft.

“There were two Parks Canada helicopters, a Cormorant helicopter from Canadian Forces Base Comox, which was originally unable to reach the area because of weather conditions, was able to assist later in the day,” Katelyn Moores with JRCC Victoria said Sunday.

Weather conditions in the area hampered the search, officials said.

The search was called off at sunset Sunday, and crews planned to continue their search Monday morning.

CTV News has learned the pilot’s name is Dominic Neron, a 28-year-old journeyman electrician from Spruce Grove.

.@ctvedmonton has learned the pilot of the missing plane is Dominic Neron. A relative tells me he and his girlfriend were flying back to Edmonton Saturday. #yeg — Shanelle Kaul (@shanellekaulCTV) November 27, 2017

CTV News has learned his girlfriend's name is Ashley Bourgeault.

With files from Shanelle Kaul