Search underway for man missing after canoe capsizes on Smoky River
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 3:20PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2017 6:58PM MDT
Police are searching for a man who went missing after a canoe capsized while travelling with two other women on the Smoky River late Saturday afternoon.
Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of a missing boater on the Smoky River near Riverstone Golf Course at approximately 6:50 p.m.
Mounties said the man and two women were travelling down the Smoky River earlier in the day when their canoe capsized.
All three grabbed onto a log and floated for hours, police said. The two women swam to shore some time later, but the man did not attempt to go with them because “he was too fatigued,” RCMP said in a press release.
STARS Air Ambulance, Search and Rescue and fire crews searched the area, and the two women were found on the side of the river suffering from hypothermia.
RCMP Air Services and a private helicopter are searching for the man, but the ground search was suspended due to a number of conditions, including “high level of moving water, large debris floating down the river and dangerous search conditions.”
Photos
RCMP Air Services are searching for a man who went missing when a canoe capsized on the Smoky River on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Photo: William Vavrek.
