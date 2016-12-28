Days after City of Edmonton officials put a seasonal parking ban in place for the city’s collector routes, officials said the ban would be lifted as of Wednesday evening.

Officials said the parking ban would be lifted as of 7 p.m. – the ban started on Tuesday, December 27 at 7 a.m.

The City said snow pack on residential streets had not reached the minimum requirement of 5 centimetres, therefore a neighbourhood blading cycle had not been triggered.

Once the ban is lifted, drivers will be allowed to park curbside on collector routes.