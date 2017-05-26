Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Second-degree murder charges withdrawn in west Edmonton hit-and-run homicide
Edmonton Police Service investigating a collision in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue on Monday, May 22, 2017.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 3:03PM MDT
Edmonton police have withdrawn all charges, including second-degree murder, against the man previously accused of killing an 18-year-old man in a west end hit-and-run last Monday.
Justin Handbury, 31, turned himself in at the Strathcona County RCMP Thursday after EPS issued arrest warrants against him two days prior.
New information led police to withdraw the charges, but Handbury remains in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.
EPS encourage anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Related Stories
Photos
Justin Handbury, 31, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences 1
- Second-degree murder charges withdrawn in west Edmonton hit-and-run homicide
- Police investigating fatal collision north of Elk Point 1
- Man wanted on murder warrant arrested near Rimbey
- Cops seeking tips in southeast hit & run investigation
- Stettler woman living with MS keeps walking for a cure 1
- Crews kept busy cleaning up after massive spring storm 3
- Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in to police
- U of A satellite launches into orbit
- Charges laid in 2016 sexual assault