Edmonton police have withdrawn all charges, including second-degree murder, against the man previously accused of killing an 18-year-old man in a west end hit-and-run last Monday.

Justin Handbury, 31, turned himself in at the Strathcona County RCMP Thursday after EPS issued arrest warrants against him two days prior.

New information led police to withdraw the charges, but Handbury remains in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.

EPS encourage anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.