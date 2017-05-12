Edmonton police said a section of 118 Avenue was closed Friday afternoon, following a collision involving a minivan and a police cruiser, and an officer who was outside the cruiser.

Police said officers with Northeast Division were on the scene of a disturbance call in the area of 58 Street and 118 Avenue at about 1:40 p.m. Friday.

While officers were standing outside, next to their parked vehicles, a minivan headed eastbound hit one of the cruisers, which thrust the other cruisers forward and into one of the officers.

EPS said that officer was taken to a nearby medical facility, and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver of the minivan was also treated and taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution.

Drivers in the area have been asked to use alternative routes until 118 Avenue between 57 Street and 62 Street is reopened.

