Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Section of Jasper Ave., 118 St. shut down due to apartment fire
Firefighters on the scene of an apartment fire on Jasper Ave. and 118 St. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:53PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:01PM MST
Firefighters were busy in the downtown core Thursday evening, after a fire broke out in an apartment building on Jasper Avenue and 118 Street.
Late Thursday evening, firefighters were called to a highrise apartment building on Jasper Avenue at 118 Street.
A short time later, several fire crews were at the scene – and officials had shut down roads in the immediate area.
#BREAKING Video of the Jasper Ave fire above On The Rocks. Witness says he saw a person trapped in the fire suite. #yeg @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/qVuEUR6kut— Sean Amato (@JSJamato) January 20, 2017
More to come…
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Armed burglar caught in the act on camera 2
- Notley shuffles her cabinet, adds Ministry of Children’s Services 1
- Small town roping in big rodeo talent 1
- Fire forced families from homes 1
- Autopsies scheduled in south side suspicious deaths 2
- RCMP investigating armed robbery at Sylvan Lake market 2
- Section of Jasper Ave., 118 St. shut down due to apartment fire
- Injury Prevention Centre concerned over growing number of preventable injuries 2
- RCMP investigating theft of art pieces worth over $700K 1
- EPS investigators looking for two witnesses to weekend suspicious death