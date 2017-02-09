Investigators with ALERT in Fort McMurray said seven people were facing charges after a drug trafficking network was dismantled following a four month investigation.

The investigation started in October, 2016 when the ALERT Organized Crime and Gang Enforcement Team in Fort McMurray learned of that group’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Investigators wrapped up the four month drug trafficking investigation on January 19 – when five homes and eight vehicles were searched.

Investigators seized a range of drugs, including hundreds of fentanyl pills, cocaine, and three firearms, including a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a 45 caliber rifle.

ALERT also seized: 350 rounds of ammunition, 679 fentanyl pills, 307 grams of cocaine, 21 MDMA pills, 659 grams of marijuana, 18 grams of psilocybin, 70 vials of steroids and $54,445 cash proceeds of crime.

Seven individuals were arrested in connection to this case: Jason Gaulton, 31, Ryan Swain, 21, Christopher Abbot, 26, Steve Sullivan, 41, Jesse Blouard, 28, Scott Webber, 35, and Ashley Roach, 40.

The accused are facing a total of 58 charges, related to drug trafficking and firearms.