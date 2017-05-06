A seven-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Edmonton Friday night, EPS said.

Police responded to a collision in the area of 35 Street and 43 Avenue around 9 p.m., and upon arrival, found the girl on the road “in medical duress.”

According to EPS, the girl allegedly was running across a residential street when she was hit by a man driving a truck.

The seven-year-old was treated and transported to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The EPS Major Collision Unit is investigating.