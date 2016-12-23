Edmonton police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender residing in the Edmonton area.

Police believe Lyle Larsen will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 18, and they have a recognizance order to monitor him closely.

Larsen’s court-ordered conditions include:

  • Must not attend any daycares, school grounds playgrounds, or community centres
  • Must not attend public parks or pools where people under 16 are present, or are expected to be present
  • Must not seek employment or volunteer in a position of authority over persons under the age of 16
  • Must not use technology to communicate with a person under 16
  • Must not consume alcohol or drugs
  • Must be in his residence between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches by Larsen is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.