Edmonton police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender residing in the Edmonton area.

Police believe Lyle Larsen will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 18, and they have a recognizance order to monitor him closely.

Larsen’s court-ordered conditions include:

Must not attend any daycares, school grounds playgrounds, or community centres

Must not attend public parks or pools where people under 16 are present, or are expected to be present

Must not seek employment or volunteer in a position of authority over persons under the age of 16

Must not use technology to communicate with a person under 16

Must not consume alcohol or drugs

Must be in his residence between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches by Larsen is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.