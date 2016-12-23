Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Sexual offender released in Edmonton area, police warn
Convicted sexual offender Lyle Larsen is residing in the Edmonton area. Supplied.
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 12:30PM MST
Edmonton police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender residing in the Edmonton area.
Police believe Lyle Larsen will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 18, and they have a recognizance order to monitor him closely.
Larsen’s court-ordered conditions include:
- Must not attend any daycares, school grounds playgrounds, or community centres
- Must not attend public parks or pools where people under 16 are present, or are expected to be present
- Must not seek employment or volunteer in a position of authority over persons under the age of 16
- Must not use technology to communicate with a person under 16
- Must not consume alcohol or drugs
- Must be in his residence between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Anyone with information about any potential breaches by Larsen is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.