Sherwood Park house destroyed in overnight fire
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze on Estate Drive in Sherwood Park. Crews were called to the fire at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017. Courtesy: Strathcona Fire
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 10:53AM MDT
Officials said Friday that a house in Sherwood Park was destroyed in an overnight fire.
Crews were called to the home on Estate Drive in Sherwood Park at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
One resident was inside the house at the time, and managed to escape safely and without injury.
Officials said crews started working to save nearby structures, high winds were an issue for firefighters.
No other buildings were badly damaged in the blaze.
The cause of the fire wasn’t clear, and damage has been pegged at about $1 million, as the home is a total loss.
