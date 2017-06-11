Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Shooting in north Edmonton sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint outside the 7-Eleven in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue on Sunday, June 11, 2017.
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 7:08PM MDT
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.
Police were told shots were fired during an altercation between a group of people outside a 7-Eleven.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. EMS treated and transported the victim to the hospital.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
