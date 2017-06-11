A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 118 Street and 145 Avenue at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Police were told shots were fired during an altercation between a group of people outside a 7-Eleven.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. EMS treated and transported the victim to the hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.