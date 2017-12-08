

Kyra Markov, CTV Edmonton





The RCMP is searching for six horses that were stolen from a farm in the Winfield, Alberta area.

RCMP believe that the horses were taken sometime during the night of December 6, 2017 and were discovered missing by their owners the following morning. They believe that someone unknown entered the property which is located in the area of Highway 13 between Buck Lake and Winfield.

Tracks found at the scene indicate that a truck and trailer were used to load up and take away the six horses.

"These horses are like family to their owners," says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters. "They are devastated by this. It's our hope that they can be returned safe and sound as soon as possible."

The animals are described as:

1. Socorro - 2006 all grey Hanoverian gelding, 16.3 hands high (hh), Hanoverian brand on back left hip, scar on back right leg

2. Peppy - 2001 red dun Quarter Horse (QH) gelding, white blaze on face, 14.2 hh, brand on front left shoulder

3. Willard - 2001 read roan QH gelding, 16hh, brand on front left shoulder, wide white blaze on face, 3 white stockings on front right and both back legs

4. Solstice - 2009 chestnut Hanoverian mare, 16hh four white socks, half stripe and star on face

5. Buddy - 2010 all grey QH gelding, 15hh

6. Zoro - 2008 bay QH gelding 14.2hh with a scar on his back left leg

Anyone with information is asked to call the Breton RCMP at 780-696-3502. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).