Edmonton police said a months-long drug and organized crime investigation has wrapped up with the arrest of three suspects, who are allegedly part of an organized crime group.

Police said the Edmonton Gang and Drug Enforcement Unit (EDGE) recently executed four search warrants, where police seized drugs and cash, and arrested three people.

Two of the search warrants were executed at a home in the area of 90 Street and Jasper Avenue, one in the area of 122 Avenue and 80 Street, and another in the area of 102 Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue.

As a result of those searches, police seized the following items: more than $108,000 in Canadian currency, 2 kg of cocaine, 10 kg of marijuana, 357 g of psilocybin, 103 g of hashish, 84 g of ketamine, 13 g of shatter, and 44 kg of phenacetin. The seized drugs are worth a combined total of nearly $325,000.

Now, three suspects are facing a number of charges:

Stephen Valente, 32, is facing charges of instructing commission of offence for criminal organization, commission of offence for criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 CDN

Luigi Esposito, 25, has been charged with commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 CDN

Alfred Molzahn, 32, is facing charges of instructing commission of an offence for criminal organization, commission of an offence for a criminal organization, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 CDN

EPS said the investigation was carried out by EDGE for six months.