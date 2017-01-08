Some of North America’s best ski cross racers competed in Edmonton over the weekend.

More than 200 athletes took part in the NorAm race at the Sunridge Ski Area to secure a spot in next year’s world cup.

“The NorAm cup is the basically the level below world cup, so these are our best development team athletes that are right now competing for the NorAm overall title which will give them a spot on the world cup next year,” Canada ski cross sport development manager Lauren Kucera said.

The race includes a timed ski-cross race through a free-style course with banks, turns and jumps.

Athletes in the 12 to 25-year-old range competed in the Western Ski Cross race.